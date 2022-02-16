Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vtex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $85,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $43,799,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $18,552,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,533,000. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Vtex stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. Vtex has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

