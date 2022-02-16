Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 282,833 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,833 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of The GEO Group worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

