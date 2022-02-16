Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 102,292 Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 25.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 233.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.76 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

