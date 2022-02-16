Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,107 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $322.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,634 shares of company stock worth $5,694,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

