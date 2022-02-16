Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIIGU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth $813,000.

Get CIIG Capital Partners II alerts:

Shares of CIIGU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIIGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU).

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.