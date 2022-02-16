Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
