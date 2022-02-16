Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

