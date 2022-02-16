Baldwin Investment Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Accolade by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Accolade stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.13. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

