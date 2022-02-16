Baldwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $147.55 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.