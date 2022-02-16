Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.33. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

