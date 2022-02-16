Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,652,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.