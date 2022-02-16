Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 110.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Aytu Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 2,969.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

