Axa S.A. Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

EHC opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.11. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

