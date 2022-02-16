Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 341.9% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 272,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,674 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.0% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 587,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,278.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,125,000 after purchasing an additional 483,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.39 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

