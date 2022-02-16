Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,649 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $34,043,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $17,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.