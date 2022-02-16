Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Repay worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Repay by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 16.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Repay by 38.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Repay by 32.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the third quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.