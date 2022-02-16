Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.10% of Criteo worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 22.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at $375,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $46.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.61.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

