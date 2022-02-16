Axa S.A. Buys 23,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

