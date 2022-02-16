Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 36,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 860,790 shares.The stock last traded at $171.80 and had previously closed at $194.71.

The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after buying an additional 98,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.50 and a 200 day moving average of $174.70.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

