Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Lowered to $193.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

CAR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

