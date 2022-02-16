Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of CAR stock traded down $23.46 on Tuesday, reaching $171.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.70.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

