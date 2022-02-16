Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Avient stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 9,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Avient has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Avient by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Avient by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

