Avient Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avient to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Avient by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Avient by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.