Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Avid Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

