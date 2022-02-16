AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,622.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,622 ($35.48) and last traded at GBX 2,643 ($35.76), with a volume of 53816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,799 ($37.88).

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVV. Barclays decreased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,880 ($52.50) to GBX 3,750 ($50.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £8.24 billion and a PE ratio of -216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,094.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,523.60.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

