AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.