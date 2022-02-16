Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVDX traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. 488,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,412. Avant Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. Avant Diagnostics’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

