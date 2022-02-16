Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.00.

AVLR opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,275. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

