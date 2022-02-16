Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock valued at $29,379,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

ADP stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.36. 6,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,110. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

