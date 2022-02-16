Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $289.00 Price Target at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $346.00 to $289.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.36.

ADSK opened at $233.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $223.81 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.49 and a 200 day moving average of $286.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

