Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 6.1% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $19.93. 135,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,825,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

