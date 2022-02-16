AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $28.36 on Friday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $916.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AudioCodes by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

