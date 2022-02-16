AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.12)-($1.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.99). The company issued revenue guidance of $315-$330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.50 million.AtriCure also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. 615,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,725. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AtriCure by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

