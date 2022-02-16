Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,415 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.46% of Atkore worth $18,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,994,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 68,492 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,781 shares of company stock worth $2,995,007 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

