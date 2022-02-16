Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.41. 4,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,146,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 299.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 319.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.