ATC Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $180,489.02 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $180,489.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00294331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013234 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002508 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

