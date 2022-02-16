AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after buying an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after buying an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,160,000 after buying an additional 2,354,345 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.07%.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
