Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.78

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.78 and last traded at $59.59, with a volume of 276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.
