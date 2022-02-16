Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Raised to $197.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $165.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average of $159.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

