Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Raised to $197.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.
Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $165.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average of $159.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
