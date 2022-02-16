Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of AC stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $849.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $247,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820 and sold 20,829 shares valued at $592,262. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

