Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Arvinas worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $1,076,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $1,409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,631,000 after acquiring an additional 90,295 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $5,409,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 85,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $5,944,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,129 shares of company stock worth $18,673,146. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARVN opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.98.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

