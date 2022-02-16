Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Head to Head Analysis

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Red Cat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $50,000.00 36,141.97 -$271.73 million N/A N/A Red Cat $5.00 million 20.78 -$13.24 million ($0.54) -3.57

Red Cat has higher revenue and earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Profitability

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A Red Cat -225.58% -39.24% -32.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arqit Quantum and Red Cat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats Red Cat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

