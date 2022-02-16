Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.10% of Armstrong World Industries worth $95,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 352,696 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306,780 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,649,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 534.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $118.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

