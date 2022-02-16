Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ANET traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,747,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,265. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.37 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 777,694 shares of company stock worth $109,129,897. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.