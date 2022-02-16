Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $97.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

ARES has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE ARES opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $1,957,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 27.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 15.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

