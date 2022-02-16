Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $16.66.

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 76,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

