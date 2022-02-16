Ardmore Shipping’s (ASC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASC. UBS Group downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

