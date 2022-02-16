Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.
Shares of ASC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 2,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,868. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53.
ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
