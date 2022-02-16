Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of ASC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 2,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,868. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.