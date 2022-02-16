Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archrock.

Get Archrock alerts:

AROC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. 35,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,410. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.24%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,991,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after acquiring an additional 946,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 790,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Archrock by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,413,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 691,682 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 648,427 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 3,544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 645,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.