Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

ARTH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 279,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Arch Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Therapeutics (ARTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.